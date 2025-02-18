High-Speed Recklessness: Delhi Roads Turn Deadly

In a distressing road accident on Monday morning, two individuals on a scooter were struck by a speeding car, landing them in a Delhi trauma center. While Naitik, one of the victims, remains stable, Tushar's condition is critical, as confirmed by the police.

The car involved in the accident, allegedly driving recklessly, was an Audi. Eyewitness Shubham reported the vehicle was on a collision course with the scooter at high speed. Both occupants of the Audi, identified as BBA students, have been detained. Police have filed a preliminary case citing violations of sections 281/125(A) and sections 279/337 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

This tragic episode follows another incident on Sunday, where a motorcycle rider, Sunil Kumar, was killed by a truck in Mehrauli. Kumar, a Rapido rider, collided tragically with a truck, which left him dead on the spot. The truck driver has since been apprehended. These events underline a growing concern over road safety in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)