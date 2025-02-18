China's Private Economy: New Policies and Prospects Unveiled

An official from China's state planner has declared that the nation's political, economic, and social climate is "very conducive" for the development of the private economy. This comes as the country rolls out new policies to help private firms overcome current challenges, as reported by CCTV.

In a recent high-profile meeting, President Xi Jinping encouraged some of China's top tech leaders to have confidence in China's unique model and expansive market. The meeting signaled efforts to dismantle investment barriers, with the National Development and Reform Commission set to update the national negative list restricting sector access, according to NDRC's deputy head Zheng Bei.

Experts noted the meeting with Xi reflects concerns over economic slowdown and tension with the US, which threatens China with tariffs and restrictions on tech growth. Xi praised China's private sector as a driver of wealth and opportunity, aiming to boost its role in national competitiveness against economic challenges.

