According to a report by TASS news agency on Tuesday, the commencement of Russia-U.S. discussions will not influence Moscow's collaboration with Tehran, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov confirmed Russia's readiness to support Iran in resolving issues connected to its nuclear program. This reaffirms Russia's commitment to continuing strategic partnerships in key geopolitical areas.

The talks, while significant on an international level, seem to have no immediate implications for the established Russian-Iranian relations, particularly regarding nuclear discussions.

