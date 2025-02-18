Buzzing Towards Prosperity: Haryana's Beekeeping Revolution
Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana highlights the state's beekeeping initiative aimed at increasing honey production from 4,500 to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030. The government offers support through subsidies and training, promoting beekeeping as part of its crop diversification efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government is making strategic strides in promoting beekeeping as part of its crop diversification efforts. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana detailed the initiative's thrust towards significantly boosting honey production in the state.
The beekeeping policy, established in 2021, outlines a 10-year action plan aiming to enhance honey output from 4,500 metric tonnes to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030. The government seeks to achieve this by offering substantial subsidies and training to beekeepers.
An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been set up in Kurukshetra, providing education and resources for beekeepers. By 2023, over 56,000 beekeeping boxes have been distributed with up to 85% subsidy. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Maharashtra's AI Initiative
AI Revolution Set to Transform Agriculture in the State
Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future
Corruption Allegations Shake Maharashtra's Agriculture Sector
Activist Uncovers Major Financial Scandal in Maharashtra's Agriculture Department