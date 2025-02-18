Left Menu

Buzzing Towards Prosperity: Haryana's Beekeeping Revolution

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana highlights the state's beekeeping initiative aimed at increasing honey production from 4,500 to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030. The government offers support through subsidies and training, promoting beekeeping as part of its crop diversification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:20 IST
Buzzing Towards Prosperity: Haryana's Beekeeping Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is making strategic strides in promoting beekeeping as part of its crop diversification efforts. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana detailed the initiative's thrust towards significantly boosting honey production in the state.

The beekeeping policy, established in 2021, outlines a 10-year action plan aiming to enhance honey output from 4,500 metric tonnes to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030. The government seeks to achieve this by offering substantial subsidies and training to beekeepers.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been set up in Kurukshetra, providing education and resources for beekeepers. By 2023, over 56,000 beekeeping boxes have been distributed with up to 85% subsidy. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025