Buzzing Towards Prosperity: Haryana's Beekeeping Revolution

The Haryana government is making strategic strides in promoting beekeeping as part of its crop diversification efforts. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana detailed the initiative's thrust towards significantly boosting honey production in the state.

The beekeeping policy, established in 2021, outlines a 10-year action plan aiming to enhance honey output from 4,500 metric tonnes to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030. The government seeks to achieve this by offering substantial subsidies and training to beekeepers.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been set up in Kurukshetra, providing education and resources for beekeepers. By 2023, over 56,000 beekeeping boxes have been distributed with up to 85% subsidy. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural practices.

