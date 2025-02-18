Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Threatens Global Oil Supply

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pipeline in Russia has disrupted crude oil flow. The attack, which has implications for global markets, particularly affects the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The impact could lead to increased oil prices and affect US companies with stakes in the pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development affecting global oil markets, a senior Russian official reported that Ukrainian drones targeted the Kropotkinskaya pipeline in southern Russia. The pipeline, managed by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, pumps approximately 1% of the world's crude supply.

Following the attack, the consortium has temporarily shut down the facility while maintaining reduced flow rates through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system. The disruption raises concerns over potential market instability and financial repercussions for U.S. companies with investments in the pipeline.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, indicated that the attack could lead to oil price spikes and challenges for U.S. interests. An official from Ukraine's SBU confirmed Kyiv's involvement in the strike. With major international stakes, the pipeline's situation continues to unfold, watching closely for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

