Xi Jinping Rallies Tech Giants to Lead China's Economic Revitalization

In a strategic move to buttress China's economic aspirations, President Xi Jinping convened a high-profile meeting with leading entrepreneurs, including titans of technology such as Huawei and Alibaba, highlighting their importance in navigating the nation's tech war with the United States.

This marked a significant shift from the 2018 symposium, where smaller companies were highlighted. The new focus underscores China's push for technological self-reliance and robust economic growth amid global challenges.

Xi's message was clear: private enterprises are vital to China's success as they pivot towards innovation to secure the country's standing, amid plans to pass a law promoting a fair business landscape.

