Xi Jinping Rallies Tech Giants to Lead China's Economic Revitalization

President Xi Jinping of China hosted top entrepreneurs to showcase their pivotal role in China's economic revival, emphasizing technology firms like Huawei, Alibaba, and BYD amid geopolitical tensions with the U.S. The meeting indicated a shift in China's approach to leverage private enterprises for technological self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:29 IST
Xi Jinping

In a strategic move to buttress China's economic aspirations, President Xi Jinping convened a high-profile meeting with leading entrepreneurs, including titans of technology such as Huawei and Alibaba, highlighting their importance in navigating the nation's tech war with the United States.

This marked a significant shift from the 2018 symposium, where smaller companies were highlighted. The new focus underscores China's push for technological self-reliance and robust economic growth amid global challenges.

Xi's message was clear: private enterprises are vital to China's success as they pivot towards innovation to secure the country's standing, amid plans to pass a law promoting a fair business landscape.

