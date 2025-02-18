Left Menu

Storm Eowyn Causes Major Setback for Serica Energy's North Sea Operations

Serica Energy has halted its Triton offshore platform operations in the North Sea due to Storm Eowyn, causing a significant reduction in production. After identifying damage following a temporary restart, the company expects operations to resume in mid-to-late March and is reviewing its 2025 production outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:36 IST
Serica Energy has suspended activities at its Triton offshore oil and gas platform in the North Sea due to adverse weather conditions brought on by Storm Eowyn. Operations ceased on January 24 and were briefly restarted on January 28 before damages prompted a further halt.

According to Chris Cox, CEO of Serica Energy, the platform had been making a strong recovery from operational issues experienced in the previous year, making the impact of the storm particularly frustrating.

Currently, Serica's production has dropped from an average of 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in January to 27,000 in the following month. While further outlook remains under review, production resumption is targeted for mid-to-late March.

