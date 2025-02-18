Left Menu

Governor Urges United Front to Combat Drug Menace in Himachal Pradesh

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla calls on political parties in Himachal Pradesh to unite against drug abuse. Highlighting a two-year tenure, he discusses collaborative efforts, central support, and the need for collective social action. Shukla also addresses state financial concerns and emphasizes the importance of dialogue and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:08 IST
Governor Urges United Front to Combat Drug Menace in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive call to action, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged all political factions to transcend partisan differences and unite to combat the burgeoning drug crisis in the state. Marking his two-year tenure, Shukla appealed for collaboration between the state and central governments to ensure holistic development.

The Governor emphasized the urgency of reducing drug demand, labeling the battle as a social challenge that demands collective action. Speaking emotionally, he cautioned the people of Himachal Pradesh against sacrificing their children's lives for personal reputation.

At an event in Shimla, Shukla launched a coffee table book detailing achievements during his term and reflected on maintaining constitutional integrity. He acknowledged the support of national leaders and media in amplifying his anti-drug efforts, which he hopes will evolve into a mass movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

