Rivers Fail Bathing Standards Despite Measures, Say CPCB Reports

The Central Pollution Control Board reported to the National Green Tribunal that many river locations failed to meet bathing standards due to high biochemical oxygen demand and fecal coliforms. Despite some improvements, more rigorous monitoring and treatment were instructed to maintain water quality during religious events like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:09 IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that river water quality in several locations failed to meet bathing standards during monitoring conducted in January 2025. The primary concern was the elevated levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), though these levels began reducing with increased upstream freshwater flow.

However, the area around the Lord Curzon Bridge on the Ganga River remained below bathing standards by January 19. The CPCB also noted that Fecal Coliform (FC) levels were consistently above acceptable levels, significantly due to large throngs bathing at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Efforts to manage pollution included the operation of seven Geosynthetic Dewatering Tubes (geo-tubes) at Prayagraj, but CPCB analysis found they failed to meet compliance norms. The tribunal directed increased water sample monitoring in the Ganga and Yamuna Rivers to safeguard pilgrims during religious festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

