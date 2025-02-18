Left Menu

Kerala's Local Government Funding Boost

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announces Rs 1,905 crore allocation to local governments, as part of a commitment to fund self-government institutions despite financial constraints. Gram Panchayats receive Rs 1,000 crore; District and Block Panchayats, Municipalities, and Corporations get smaller shares, totaling Rs 12,338 crore this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:51 IST
In a significant financial move, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal declared an allocation of Rs 1,905 crore to various local governments across the state, emphasizing his commitment to empowering local self-governance.

The substantial allocation represents the third installment of the development fund, distributing Rs 1,000 crore to Gram Panchayats and Rs 245 crore each to both District and Block Panchayats. Municipalities will receive Rs 193 crore, while Corporations are set to gain Rs 222 crore.

Despite facing financial limitations, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government remains steadfast in its pledge to fully disburse the funds earmarked for local self-government institutions, totaling Rs 12,338 crore for the fiscal year.

