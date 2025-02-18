Kerala's Local Government Funding Boost

In a significant financial move, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal declared an allocation of Rs 1,905 crore to various local governments across the state, emphasizing his commitment to empowering local self-governance.

The substantial allocation represents the third installment of the development fund, distributing Rs 1,000 crore to Gram Panchayats and Rs 245 crore each to both District and Block Panchayats. Municipalities will receive Rs 193 crore, while Corporations are set to gain Rs 222 crore.

Despite facing financial limitations, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government remains steadfast in its pledge to fully disburse the funds earmarked for local self-government institutions, totaling Rs 12,338 crore for the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)