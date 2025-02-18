Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak: Canada's H5N5 Avian Influenza Concern

Canada has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza on a non-commercial poultry farm. This bird flu strain has spread globally, impacting food prices and raising concerns about potential human transmission. The virus is similar to earlier strains affecting North America and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:59 IST
Bird Flu Outbreak: Canada's H5N5 Avian Influenza Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza has been confirmed by Canada on a non-commercial poultry farm, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

This bird flu strain has been wreaking havoc on poultry flocks worldwide, resulting in supply disruptions and escalating food prices. There is growing concern about its transmission to mammals, including dairy cows in the United States, which could pose a risk of human transmission.

Canadian authorities noted that the virus detected in Newfoundland and Labrador is similar to earlier strains that have affected Canada, as well as spreading across the United States and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025