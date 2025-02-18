Bird Flu Outbreak: Canada's H5N5 Avian Influenza Concern

A recent outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza has been confirmed by Canada on a non-commercial poultry farm, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

This bird flu strain has been wreaking havoc on poultry flocks worldwide, resulting in supply disruptions and escalating food prices. There is growing concern about its transmission to mammals, including dairy cows in the United States, which could pose a risk of human transmission.

Canadian authorities noted that the virus detected in Newfoundland and Labrador is similar to earlier strains that have affected Canada, as well as spreading across the United States and Europe.

