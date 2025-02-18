Rajiv Kumar: Ushering in a New Era of Electoral Reforms

Rajiv Kumar, the storied 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, ceremoniously exited the Election Commission on a Tuesday that brimmed with both nostalgia and hope for the future. As he departed, he lauded the Commission as a "place of worship of democracy," expressing confidence in its ascension under forthcoming leaders' stewardship.

In a reflective discourse with ANI, Kumar highlighted the vital contributions of voters and political entities in fortifying India's democratic fabric. He conveyed optimism about the institution striving further under the capable watch of new leaders, echoing his belief in the Commission's ability to rise to unparalleled heights.

As Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar readies to assume office on February 19, 2025, Rajiv Kumar leaves behind a legacy punctuated by silent yet robust reforms. His tenure saw India navigate a comprehensive electoral cycle, marked by historic polling exercises across 31 states and Union Territories, alongside seamless presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kumar's tenure entrenched technological integration as a bulwark against misinformation and electoral malpractice, championing initiatives like biometric authentication, and transparent financial disclosures. His advocacy for inclusivity saw operational changes aimed at invigorating voter participation, particularly among women and youth.

Across his 4.5-year tenure, Kumar also advanced India's standing as a beacon of electoral integrity on the world stage. The establishment of the 'myth vs reality' register during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections underscored his commitment to countering fake news, thereby guarding democratic processes. Today, as he steps away, Kumar's visionary leadership sets the foundation for an Election Commission poised to innovate and inspire.

