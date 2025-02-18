Left Menu

Rajiv Kumar: Ushering in a New Era of Electoral Reforms

Rajiv Kumar, the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, bids farewell to the Election Commission, emphasizing its potential under new leadership. Kumar's tenure has been marked by extensive reforms in technology, inclusivity, and transparency, highlighting India's electoral management as a global exemplar. Gyanesh Kumar succeeds him on February 19, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:27 IST
Rajiv Kumar: Ushering in a New Era of Electoral Reforms
Former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Kumar, the storied 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, ceremoniously exited the Election Commission on a Tuesday that brimmed with both nostalgia and hope for the future. As he departed, he lauded the Commission as a "place of worship of democracy," expressing confidence in its ascension under forthcoming leaders' stewardship.

In a reflective discourse with ANI, Kumar highlighted the vital contributions of voters and political entities in fortifying India's democratic fabric. He conveyed optimism about the institution striving further under the capable watch of new leaders, echoing his belief in the Commission's ability to rise to unparalleled heights.

As Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar readies to assume office on February 19, 2025, Rajiv Kumar leaves behind a legacy punctuated by silent yet robust reforms. His tenure saw India navigate a comprehensive electoral cycle, marked by historic polling exercises across 31 states and Union Territories, alongside seamless presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kumar's tenure entrenched technological integration as a bulwark against misinformation and electoral malpractice, championing initiatives like biometric authentication, and transparent financial disclosures. His advocacy for inclusivity saw operational changes aimed at invigorating voter participation, particularly among women and youth.

Across his 4.5-year tenure, Kumar also advanced India's standing as a beacon of electoral integrity on the world stage. The establishment of the 'myth vs reality' register during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections underscored his commitment to countering fake news, thereby guarding democratic processes. Today, as he steps away, Kumar's visionary leadership sets the foundation for an Election Commission poised to innovate and inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025