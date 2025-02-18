EU's Bold Steps for Industrial Revival in Energy Sector
The European Commission is set to simplify state aid rules and tackle high energy costs to support energy-intensive industries. The Clean Industrial Deal aims to make EU industries competitive by focusing on clean-tech, mitigating power purchase risks, and lowering electricity taxes.
In an effort to counter Europe's industrial decline, the European Commission is taking significant steps to simplify state aid rules and reduce energy costs for its industries. A draft document outlines strategic measures including risk mitigation in power purchase agreements and relaxed regulations on winter gas storage.
Central to this initiative is the Clean Industrial Deal, a part of the Commission's competitiveness plan, aimed at supporting energy-intensive industries facing rising energy costs and complex regulations. The plan includes a pilot programme with the European Investment Bank to alleviate risks for small and medium-sized companies, fostering a more robust clean-tech sector.
Further, the EU plans to revamp power grids, reduce electricity taxes to legal minimums, and enable rapid deployment of anti-dumping duties. The initiative is expected to mobilize current budget funds and introduce a Competitiveness Fund while coordinating with global partners to combat protectionist measures.
