Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand Welcome as PM Modi Visits Harshil-Mukhwa

Uttarakhand is abuzz with preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Harshil-Mukhwa, an event seen as a pivotal moment for boosting winter tourism. The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the visit goes off without a hitch, according to an official release.

A team of top officials, including Secretary Chief Minister Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Protocol Vinod Kumar Suman, and IG Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop, is meticulously inspecting preparations from Harshil to Mukhwa. The officials are keen to ensure that every aspect of the Prime Minister's visit, from his arrival to his departure, meets prescribed protocol and security standards.

Plans are in full swing to hold cultural events that celebrate the traditions and tourism of the region. Arrangements are being made for live broadcasts of programs and extensive media coverage. As part of the visit, adventure tourism activities like motorbike and ATV rallies, as well as trekking expeditions, are being organized to showcase the untapped natural beauty of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)