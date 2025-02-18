Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Allocates Crores for Infrastructure Development and Honoring Heroes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned substantial funds for various infrastructure projects, including police modernization, road improvements, and housing developments. The initiatives also pay tribute to local heroes through dedicated road names, reinforcing the state's commitment to modernize while preserving cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:52 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has authorized a series of financial approvals totaling several crores. Aimed at modernizing the state police forces, Dhami's office announced the sanction of Rs 2 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Further allocations include Rs 243.91 lakh for improvements in Mussoorie's Ward No. 5 and the renaming of motor roads to honor local heroes like Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi. This initiative, according to an official statement, underscores the government's dual focus on modernization and cultural reverence.

Additional funds have been earmarked for road constructions and repairs across Dehradun district, as well as residential housing projects in Sitarganj and Almora. The Chief Minister's decisions reflect a broad agenda to bolster state infrastructure, acknowledging both past heroes and future needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

