Left Menu

Japan's Ambitious Decarbonisation Targets and Energy Plan Overhaul

Japan's government adopted new decarbonisation targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions by over 70% from 2013 levels in the next 15 years, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. The revised energy plan focuses on increasing renewables and nuclear energy, despite challenges, to meet these ambitious goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:57 IST
Japan's Ambitious Decarbonisation Targets and Energy Plan Overhaul
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's government has set ambitious new targets to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, following an updated climate plan endorsed by the Cabinet on Tuesday. The plan aims for more than a 70% cut from 2013 emission levels over the next 15 years, aligning with the country's carbon neutrality goal by 2050.

The updated strategy under the Paris Agreement will be submitted as Japan's Nationally Determined Contribution. However, critical voices have emerged, pointing out the target falls short of requirements to limit global temperature increases. The revised policy emphasizes increasing renewable energy to half of the electricity supply by 2040 while strategically boosting nuclear power usage.

Despite the overhaul of Japan's nuclear energy policy post-2011 Fukushima crisis, restarting reactors poses challenges due to regulatory scrutiny and local opposition. The International Atomic Energy Agency's chief visited the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ensure safety. The bid to restart reactors underpins both the country's climate objectives and energy industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025