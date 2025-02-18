Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Ministerial Conundrum in Historic Return
AAP leader Gopal Rai criticizes BJP for its delay in naming a Chief Minister after winning Delhi's assembly polls. With preparations underway for a February 20 swearing-in ceremony, BJP's legislative party leader election remains pending. The BJP, led by Modi, returns to power in Delhi after 27 years.
In a biting critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai expressed skepticism over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delay in announcing a Chief Minister for Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Rai likened the situation to a 'wedding' without a groom, highlighting an unusual political uncertainty.
Rai speculated that the BJP's hesitation could either reflect internal struggles in deciding leadership or possibly conceal a larger strategic maneuver. Traditionally, the ruling party swiftly elects a legislative leader post-election to lead as Chief Minister, a step the BJP has yet to take in Delhi.
Conversely, BJP leader Tarun Chugh described the upcoming swearing-in on February 20 at Delhi's Ramlila Ground as a historic celebration, fueled by public enthusiasm. Chugh emphasized the BJP's commitment to the aspirations of Delhi's populace, with BJP leaders organizing the ceremony amidst PM Narendra Modi's likely attendance.
