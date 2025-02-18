Left Menu

Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Ministerial Conundrum in Historic Return

AAP leader Gopal Rai criticizes BJP for its delay in naming a Chief Minister after winning Delhi's assembly polls. With preparations underway for a February 20 swearing-in ceremony, BJP's legislative party leader election remains pending. The BJP, led by Modi, returns to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:55 IST
Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Ministerial Conundrum in Historic Return
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai expressed skepticism over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delay in announcing a Chief Minister for Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Rai likened the situation to a 'wedding' without a groom, highlighting an unusual political uncertainty.

Rai speculated that the BJP's hesitation could either reflect internal struggles in deciding leadership or possibly conceal a larger strategic maneuver. Traditionally, the ruling party swiftly elects a legislative leader post-election to lead as Chief Minister, a step the BJP has yet to take in Delhi.

Conversely, BJP leader Tarun Chugh described the upcoming swearing-in on February 20 at Delhi's Ramlila Ground as a historic celebration, fueled by public enthusiasm. Chugh emphasized the BJP's commitment to the aspirations of Delhi's populace, with BJP leaders organizing the ceremony amidst PM Narendra Modi's likely attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025