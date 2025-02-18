Left Menu

Amit Shah Pushes for Swift Justice Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the enforcement of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir by April 2025, emphasizing 'trial in absentia' and use of technology. Shah stressed monthly reviews, police training, and safeguarding citizens' rights amid declining terror activities, during a meeting with key state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a strong case on Tuesday for the rapid implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir, pressing for their complete execution by April 2025. In a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Shah stressed the importance of enforcing "trial in absentia" provisions.

Highlighting the ambitious legal changes, Shah called on the Union Territory administration to harness technology for swift justice under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) laws. These new regulations replace older, longstanding codes, promising rejuvenated legal processes.

The Home Minister also underscored the necessity for a shift in mindset among police and officials as they adopt the new laws. With a decrease in terrorism and an improved security landscape, authorities must prioritize citizens' rights. Shah emphasized accountability in the police force, promoting technology like the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System for improved efficiency.

Training for investigative officers was marked as imperative, especially in curbing misuse of provisions related to terrorism and organized crime, with decisions now scrutinized at higher levels. Shah lauded the local administration's efforts in implementing the new laws under challenging conditions, as senior officials reviewed progress in policing, prosecution, and forensic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

