Controversy at KIIT: Apology Issued Amid Protests Over Viral Video

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is amidst controversy after a video featuring Associate Director Jayanti Nath, commenting on Nepal's GDP, went viral and prompted widespread criticism.

Nath has issued a public apology, stating that her comments were a rebuttal to derogatory remarks made against India during a student protest at the institute. She emphasized that her intent was neither to offend nor demean anyone and expressed regret for any unintended hurt caused.

Simultaneously, protests erupted in Kathmandu and on the KIIT campus following the death of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal. Demonstrators have been demanding a thorough investigation into her death, alleging harassment and negligence on the part of the institution.

Nepali student unions have been vocal in their demands for the safety of Nepali students in India, urging diplomatic intervention. The protests have drawn attention to issues of student safety and the handling of international students within Indian institutions.

