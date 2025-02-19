Sessions Court Quashes FIR Order Against Judge and Businessman

In a notable legal development, the sessions court in Rohini has overturned a magistrate's directive for the police to register an FIR against Judge Ajay Goel and a businessman. The charges involved allegations of extortion and false theft insurance claims.

The sessions court's decision referred to a Supreme Court judgement emphasizing the need for judicious consideration by magistrates when handling applications for police investigations, denouncing the view of a magistrate as a mere procedural channel.

ASJ Jagmohan Singh, who passed the decision on February 12, stated that FIRs against judicial officers require the Chief Justice's authorization, which was lacking in this case. Although the FIR order was quashed, the complainants may still present pre-summoning evidence before the trial court.

