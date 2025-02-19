Left Menu

Rajasthan's 2025 Budget: Promises and Implementations

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, announced that the 2025 budget will be historic, with promises to implement all announcements. The budget aims to uplift all sections of society, reflecting the previous year's progress under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership, and focuses on comprehensive state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:03 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, declared on Wednesday that the upcoming State Budget 2025 will be historically significant, offering considerable benefits to the public and ensuring the implementation of its proposals. She emphasized that this budget will be inclusive, promising tangible improvements for Rajasthan's populace.

Diya Kumari is set to present the second budget under the leadership of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government in the Rajasthan Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa praised the Chief Minister's previous budget for its inclusivity and alignment with the state's developmental needs, expressing confidence that the new budget will follow suit.

Further stressing the government's commitment to uplifting all societal sections, Prem Chand Bairwa highlighted the 90% implementation success of the previous budget within six months. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sharma reviewed development initiatives in a recent meeting, instructing district collectors to expedite pending tasks from the last budget and submit reports promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

