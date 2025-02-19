Controversy Erupts Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has rebuked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, labeling it an affront to the sentiments of millions of Hindus. He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the people of India will respond to any perceived disrespect toward Hindus and the Mahakumbh, as well as to policies of appeasement politics.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya stated, "It is an insult to crores of Hindus. It disrespects those who believe in Indian culture. The BJP and the Indian populace will address any attempt to ridicule Hindus, the Mahakumbh, and policies that appease." Maurya's comments follow Banerjee's address at the Legislative Assembly, in which she conveyed respect for 'Ganga Maa' and the Maha Kumbh yet censured the organizers for poor planning, which allegedly led to stampedes at Prayagraj and New Delhi Railway Station in January and February.

Banerjee remarked, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh and holy Ganga Maa. However, there is a lack of planning... What measures exist for recovery?" Highlighting alleged inequality in the arrangements, she noted, "For the affluent and VIPs, facilities costing up to Rs 1 lakh abound, but the poor find no provisions." BJP leader KK Sharma echoed Maurya's outrage, describing Banerjee's comments as detrimental to the faith of millions who follow Hinduism. "Such controversy by the INDIA Alliance, including the Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, RJD, and Mamata Banerjee, undermines Hindu faith. The BJP strongly opposes these statements, which are unlikely to find favor with India's Hindu population," Sharma told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)