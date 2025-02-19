Left Menu

BJP Prepares for Delhi Oath Ceremony Amid Speculations on Leadership Choice

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convenes to finalize key positions in the Delhi government, including the Chief Minister. While BJP leaders show confidence, opposition critiques emerge over the delayed announcement of the CM's identity. The oath-taking ceremony is set for tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:15 IST
BJP MLA elect Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a crucial meeting today to finalize the Chief Minister of Delhi and other cabinet ministers. Party faithful expressed confidence in the leadership's imminent decision, with the official oath-taking slated for tomorrow at 4:30 PM at Ramlila Maidan.

Prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the ceremony, underscoring the event's significance. Ahead of the meeting, BJP MLA-elect Mohan Singh Bisht expressed his hopes of being chosen as speaker of the new assembly, following the selection of the CM. 'The party will decide,' he stated, affirming the BJP's control over the appointment process.

However, criticisms from the Aam Aadmi Party have surfaced, questioning the BJP's decision-making speed and transparency. AAP leader Gopal Rai likened the preparations to a wedding without a groom, while BJP MP Yogender Chandolia dismissed these remarks, asserting full confidence in the party's methodical planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

