Calls for Justice: Nepali Student's Death at KIIT Sparks Outrage

The tragic death of a Nepali B.Tech student at KIIT University in Odisha, found in her hostel room on February 16, has ignited protests demanding justice and clarity on the circumstances surrounding her demise.

President Rekam GC of Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj confirmed the student's body was transported to Nepal for her last rites. Concerns were raised over initial reports labeling the incident as a suicide, with calls for a thorough investigation and effective questioning of arrested suspect, Advik Srivastava.

The Nepalese government has halted issuing NOCs for KIIT amid the unrest, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Protests ensued at the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, urging justice and emphasizing the need for further inquiry into the student's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)