Tragedy at Pandav Kund: Four College Students Drown in Gujarat River

Four college students drowned during a picnic at Pandav Kund in Valsad, Gujarat, when one tried to swim and began to drown. Attempts to rescue resulted in more casualties. Villagers eventually provided aid, but only one student survived. The victims were aged 19 to 22 from Daman district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valsad | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:40 IST
Tragedy at Pandav Kund: Four College Students Drown in Gujarat River
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, four college students drowned while on a picnic in Gujarat's Valsad district, officials reported on Wednesday.

A group of eight students from KBS College in Vapi visited Pandav Kund, the source of the Koli river, on Tuesday evening. Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela revealed the grim details.

One student jumped into the river intending to swim but began drowning. In a bid to save him, four other students also entered the river, only to succumb to the same fate. Alerted by the group’s panicked cries, local villagers from Rohiya Talat intervened, rushing the students to a nearby health center. Unfortunately, four were declared dead upon arrival, while one was saved. The fatalities were aged between 19 and 22, hailing from Dabhel in Daman district. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

