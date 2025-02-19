Left Menu

Historic Swearing-In at Ramlila Maidan: Delhi's New Era Begins

Delhi's new Chief Minister and cabinet will be sworn in at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The ceremony will be attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader Tarun Chugh called it a historic event, mocking AAP's defeat and highlighting Modi’s vision for a world-class capital.

The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for Delhi's Chief Minister and the new cabinet is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, beginning at 11 a.m. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is scheduled to administer the oath of office to the CM designate and cabinet by 12:35 p.m. Among the dignitaries to grace the occasion are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the NDA.

Appointed as central observers for the election of Delhi BJP Legislature party leaders, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party's national Secretary, Om Prakash Dhankar, are expected to oversee proceedings. BJP leader Tarun Chugh described the event as historic for the national capital. He took the opportunity to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party for their loss in the Delhi assembly elections, stating that the people had punished a 'tyrant ruler' for deceit and fraud.

Chugh emphasized that Delhi's citizens have bestowed their blessings upon Prime Minister Modi, translated into a mandate. He predicted that the ceremony at Ramlila Maidan would be unparalleled in history. Chugh highlighted that Modi's leadership heralds a transformative era for Delhi, set to become a world-class capital, with common citizens taking center stage as the VIPs of the day.

Amid the preparations, BJP leader and MLA elect Mohan Singh Bisht discussed his prospects for the pivotal role of Speaker in the newly formed assembly. He reinforced the decision-making role of the party, stating that a BJP worker would be at the forefront as Delhi's CM. If selected, Bisht intends to focus on the orderly conduct of the assembly and addressing crucial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

