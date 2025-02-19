Federal Bank Launches Prospera for NRIs with Exciting Benefits

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Dubai, UAE – Federal Bank, a leading private sector bank, has launched 'Prospera,' a new NRE Savings Account tailored for emerging affluent NRIs. Amidst a series of benefits, the account offers up to Rs. 60 Lakh in complimentary insurance, airport lounge access, and exclusive rewards on debit card expenditures.

To celebrate the launch, the bank is offering a promotional discount of up to 24% on flight and hotel bookings on select travel platforms with the Prospera Debit Card. The event, held in Dubai, marked CEO KVS Manian's first international press interface, where he emphasized the bank's longstanding relationship with the global Indian diaspora.

''Federal Bank's commitment to NRIs spans over seventy years, facilitating their financial goals and connection back home,'' said Mr. Manian. Alongside, senior officials introduced a new feature on the bank's mobile app enabling NRIs to open Portfolio Investment Scheme accounts for investing in the Indian stock market.

