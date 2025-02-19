Left Menu

India and Argentina Forge Partnership for Lithium Exploration

India and Argentina have signed an agreement to enhance collaboration in lithium exploration and resource development. The MoU aims to secure critical minerals for India's electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. Discussions focused on joint ventures and sustainable mining practices.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:12 IST
India and Argentina have struck a significant agreement to enhance cooperation in the exploration and development of critical minerals, particularly lithium. As per an official statement, this partnership is aimed at securing essential resources for India's burgeoning electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Catamarca Governor Raúl Alejandro Jalil. The agreement involves Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) and the Provincial Government of Catamarca, signaling a major step towards streamlined resource development.

Focusing on lithium, Argentina's abundance of this mineral makes it a pivotal ally for India. Discussions between both nations centered on expanding mining cooperation, investment opportunities, and sustainable practices, ensuring a robust framework for mutual benefits and resource sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

