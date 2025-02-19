Left Menu

Indian Army: A Pillar in Nation-Building and Future Olympic Success

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, emphasizes the Indian Army's dual role in nation-building and defense. He highlights the army's proactive measures in emergencies, its contribution to India's economic goals, and its potential role in the 2036 Olympics, showcasing India's excellence on the global stage.

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, underscores the expansive role of the Indian Army in enhancing the country's development, beyond its traditional defense duties. In a conversation with ANI, he conveyed the army's commitment to contributing to 'Viksit Bharat'—a vision of a developed India.

Highlighting historical military confines, General Dwivedi insists the Indian Army remains intertwined with the nation's fabric, ready to act promptly in crises like stampedes, without awaiting formal requests. He also outlines directives for efficiency along the northern border in response to potential delays from civil administration.

The army chief envisions the Indian Army as pivotal in India's 2036 Olympic bid, following the Sports Control Board's medal success. He stresses the importance of strategic planning and readiness, citing existing resources and a commitment to support India's Olympic ambitions with necessary manpower and infrastructure.

