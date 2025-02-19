Wall Street's Turbulent Wednesday: Tariffs, Bankruptcies, and Market Reactions

Wall Street opened Wednesday amid market volatility, driven by concerns over looming U.S. auto tariffs and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The electric truck manufacturer Nikola's bankruptcy filing contributed to the cautious market sentiment.

President Trump proposed new tariffs on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceuticals imports, stirring inflation fears that could influence Federal Reserve rate policies. Analysts are keenly observing the Fed's stance as recent economic data prompts speculation over potential rate cuts.

Nikola's shares plunged nearly 50% after its bankruptcy announcement, impacting tech stocks' movement. Despite mixed corporate earnings, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices experienced slight declines, reflecting the overall market unease on the trading floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)