Haryana Power Sector's Renewable Energy Revolution

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), led by Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, held its 31st State Advisory Committee meeting to discuss enhancing efficiency, reducing losses, and accelerating renewable energy adoption in the power sector. Senior officials presented progress reports on these initiatives.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), under the leadership of Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, convened its 31st State Advisory Committee meeting in Panchkula to review the state's power sector initiatives. The gathering was marked by discussions aimed at boosting operational efficiency, curtailing energy losses, and advancing the adoption of renewable energy sources across Haryana's power landscape.

Key participants included senior officials from power entities such as Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Haryana Vidut Parsaran Nigam (HVPN), and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL). These representatives submitted their progress reports, aligning with the commission's objectives to narrow the disparity between supply costs and revenue realisation.

Nand Lal Sharma underscored the importance of operational advancements and loss reduction as critical pathways to a more sustainable and financially viable power sector. The HERC emphasized the potential of renewable solutions as central to the future energy strategy, marking a pivotal stride towards an eco-friendly infrastructure.

