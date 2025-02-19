Delhi High Court Urges Revamp of Aviation Safety Standards

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other relevant authorities to address concerns regarding passenger safety in India. This comes after a formal representation was made by the Airline Users Rights and Grievance Redressal Forum, urging the adoption of international safety standards.

The petition, argued by Jose Abraham and Associates, contends that India's current Civil Aviation Requirements do not align with the stringent guidelines set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This discrepancy poses significant threats to both passengers and crew members, potentially increasing the risk of incidents, including terrorism.

Furthermore, the plea criticizes the existing Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, highlighting their incompatibility with mandatory ICAO provisions. It underscores the absence of comprehensive training and a cohesive framework to manage dangerous goods, suggesting an urgent need for regulatory reform to uphold global aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)