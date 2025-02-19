Chief Minister Dhami Meets Students, Announces Major Initiatives in Uttarakhand

On a significant day in Dehradun, students from Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Mehravana had the notable opportunity to engage with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Vidhan Sabha.

During the session, Chief Minister Dhami, esteemed for his commitment to public service, interacted with the students, offering them insights into governance. The institution, under the Eklavya Model Residential School scheme, continues its mission to provide quality education to tribal students.

In a series of decisive actions, CM Dhami underscored the government's resolve to uphold the state's cultural heritage and public interests. These included sanctioning Rs 2 crores for upgrading the police force and over Rs 243 lakh for developing infrastructure across various regions.

