Madhya Pradesh's Agricultural Incentive: Boosting Farmers' Fortunes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled sweeping agricultural incentives and development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the state's farmers. Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav announced a financial boost, transferring Rs 2,000 per hectare to paddy growers, with similar incentives for wheat farmers, who will receive Rs 2,600 per quintal for their produce.

In a bid to further support the agricultural community, the government will provide solar pumps, eliminating electricity costs for farmers, and offer bonuses for milk procurement. These efforts signify the state's commitment to enhancing the livelihood of small-scale farmers, ensuring sustainable economic growth in the rural sector.

Beyond agriculture, Yadav emphasized infrastructure progress, including a new bridge across the Son river and a campaign to provide permanent housing for the underprivileged. Highlighting the dedication to development, the chief minister celebrated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy in bridging urban-rural divides and reiterated PM Modi's focus on infrastructure in small villages.

