Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Agricultural Incentive: Boosting Farmers' Fortunes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial incentives for farmers, including Rs 2,000 per hectare for paddy growers and Rs 2,600 per quintal for wheat producers. Additional benefits include free solar pumps and milk procurement bonuses. Yadav also emphasized infrastructure developments and housing initiatives for the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Agricultural Incentive: Boosting Farmers' Fortunes
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled sweeping agricultural incentives and development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the state's farmers. Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav announced a financial boost, transferring Rs 2,000 per hectare to paddy growers, with similar incentives for wheat farmers, who will receive Rs 2,600 per quintal for their produce.

In a bid to further support the agricultural community, the government will provide solar pumps, eliminating electricity costs for farmers, and offer bonuses for milk procurement. These efforts signify the state's commitment to enhancing the livelihood of small-scale farmers, ensuring sustainable economic growth in the rural sector.

Beyond agriculture, Yadav emphasized infrastructure progress, including a new bridge across the Son river and a campaign to provide permanent housing for the underprivileged. Highlighting the dedication to development, the chief minister celebrated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy in bridging urban-rural divides and reiterated PM Modi's focus on infrastructure in small villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025