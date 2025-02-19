Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Talks

Global stock indexes declined due to U.S. President Trump’s tariff threats on imports, affecting Wall Street and European stocks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw falls amid concerns over new tariffs on auto, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor imports, contributing to market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:22 IST
The global stock market experienced a setback on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on a variety of imports. Wall Street and European stocks fell as worries over potential tariffs on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports sparked caution among investors.

Since taking office, Trump has enacted a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, with plans for broader measures. He announced delayed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, with looming sector-wide increases in pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips starting at 25% and potentially rising. Similar measures for the auto industry are expected in early April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported losses, with UK and European indices following suit amid fading rallies in drugmakers and miners. Despite recent highs, markets are closely monitoring the administration's tariff actions, which have spurred mixed responses and inflation concerns globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

