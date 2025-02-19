Left Menu

Haryana Advances Mustard Procurement to Boost Farmers' Welfare

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that mustard procurement will begin on March 15, earlier than usual, due to early crop arrival. Emphasizing farmers' welfare, Saini noted that Haryana prioritized purchasing all crops at MSP. This move comes as mustard cultivation increases to 21.08 lakh acres.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to commence mustard procurement on March 15, earlier than the standard March 28, due to the crop's early arrival.

During a review meeting on the 2025-26 Rabi marketing season, Saini emphasized the state's commitment to farmer welfare, noting Haryana's pioneering role in offering Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops.

Saini urged officials to ensure smooth procurement processes, highlighting that mustard cultivation has increased to 21.08 lakh acres, with an estimated production of 15.59 lakh metric tonnes for the season. The Government of India has set the MSP for mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

