Delhi High Court Welcomes New Judges: Renu Bhatnagar & Rajneesh Kumar

In a significant development, the Ministry of Law and Justice has officially appointed Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court. The appointments were made official following a notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification highlights that the President of India exercised constitutional power, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, to make these appointments. This decision came after the Supreme Court Collegium, led by the Chief Justice of India, recommended the duo's elevation as judges on February 5.

Meanwhile, last Friday saw Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court administering the oath to Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia, marking another appointment to the prestigious court. The ceremony was held on the Delhi High Court premises.

