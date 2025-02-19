Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Trade, Seize 60 Tonnes

Hyderabad police raided an illegal sand trading operation in Puranaphool, seizing 60 tonnes of sand worth Rs 1.2 lakh. One individual was arrested. The operation, spearheaded by South West Hyderabad's Task Force, found sand being sold without authorization or documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST
Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Trade, Seize 60 Tonnes
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against illegal sand trade, Hyderabad police conducted extensive raids in the Puranaphool area, confiscating 60 tonnes of sand valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, according to official reports on Wednesday. A suspect, K Santhosh Singh, aged 37, from Lower Dhoolpet, was apprehended for involvement in the unlawful act.

Authorities revealed that the operation, spearheaded by the Commissioner's Task Force of South West Hyderabad City in cooperation with the Mandal Revenue Officer of Nampally Mandal, Hyderabad Division, targeted premises of 'Sandeep Weigh Bridge, Sandeep Construction and Building Material'. Here, sand was illicitly sold without proper bills, documents, or the requisite approval from mining authorities.

Police disclosed that the accused was marketing sand at inflated prices, manipulating delivery documentation to suggest transportation from other districts while depositing sand in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, police reiterated the illegality of trading sand without necessary permits and called on residents to report any suspicious activities by contacting the authorities at 100.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025