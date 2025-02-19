Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Illegal Sand Trade, Seize 60 Tonnes

In a decisive action against illegal sand trade, Hyderabad police conducted extensive raids in the Puranaphool area, confiscating 60 tonnes of sand valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, according to official reports on Wednesday. A suspect, K Santhosh Singh, aged 37, from Lower Dhoolpet, was apprehended for involvement in the unlawful act.

Authorities revealed that the operation, spearheaded by the Commissioner's Task Force of South West Hyderabad City in cooperation with the Mandal Revenue Officer of Nampally Mandal, Hyderabad Division, targeted premises of 'Sandeep Weigh Bridge, Sandeep Construction and Building Material'. Here, sand was illicitly sold without proper bills, documents, or the requisite approval from mining authorities.

Police disclosed that the accused was marketing sand at inflated prices, manipulating delivery documentation to suggest transportation from other districts while depositing sand in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, police reiterated the illegality of trading sand without necessary permits and called on residents to report any suspicious activities by contacting the authorities at 100.

(With inputs from agencies.)