Congestion Pricing Clash: Federal Backtrack on NYC's Traffic Plan Stirs Controversy

The Trump administration has rescinded federal approval for New York City's congestion pricing program, designed to ease traffic and financially support subway systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy argues it unfairly burdens drivers. Officials counter with reported successes and promise legal action to maintain the program. The issue sparks political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:44 IST
On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced the rescission of federal approval for New York City's congestion pricing initiative, a move intended to alleviate traffic congestion and generate funds for the city's aging subway system. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the program as lacking free alternatives for drivers and being financially exploitative.

The program, launched earlier this year, imposed a $9 charge on vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak hours, while trucks and buses faced fees up to $21.60. Discounted rates applied at night. In response, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and a New York bridge authority swiftly filed a lawsuit, labeling the decision as politically motivated to honor a pledge by former President Donald Trump.

The controversy intensified with New York Governor Kathy Hochul advocating for the plan, citing reduced commuting times and educational benefits. Despite the program's approval during the Biden administration, opponents, including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, argue it disproportionately affects neighboring commuters. The debate underscores a broader political rift regarding urban transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

