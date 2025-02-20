Trump Unveils Ambitious Tax Cut Plans

In a bold announcement, President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday his administration's intention to partner with Republicans in Congress to execute sweeping tax cuts for both individuals and businesses.

Speaking at a conference organized by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Miami, Trump outlined plans for dramatic tax reductions, including the elimination of taxes on tips, social security, and overtime for families, workers, and companies.

The President also pledged to provide tax relief for domestic producers in the oil and gas industry, underpinning his commitment to bolster economic activities within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)