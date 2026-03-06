India Prioritizes State-Run Companies for LPG Supply

In a decisive move, India has mandated that all oil refiners ramp up their production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to ensure exclusive distribution through three state-run companies: Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), according to a recent government order.

The directive issued on Thursday further instructs refiners not to utilize propane and butane for petrochemical production, emphasizing that these components should primarily serve in LPG production. This initiative underscores the government's focus on directing resources for critical energy needs.

The move is aimed at ensuring a steady supply of fuel for domestic customers, as public sector companies have been tasked with the responsibility of managing the distribution of LPG within the country. With LPG being a blend of propane and butane, this measure reflects a strategic allocation of resources amidst fluctuating energy demands.

