India's Strategic Shift: Maximizing LPG for State-Run Companies
India has mandated its oil refiners to increase the production of liquefied petroleum gas, directing sales exclusively to three state-run companies. The government order prohibits using propane and butane for petrochemical production, focusing LPG supply purely for domestic consumers through Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL.
The Indian government has taken decisive action to streamline the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) within the country. A recent order mandates that all refiners maximize LPG production, making it available exclusively to three public sector companies: Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL.
This directive is part of a broader strategy to ensure that LPG is channeled only towards domestic consumers, enhancing fuel accessibility and reliability. By restricting the use of propane and butane solely for LPG production and not for petrochemical needs, the government aims to prioritize household requirements and stabilize supply chains.
As LPG is a mix of propane and butane, the order underscores the importance of diverting this vital resource to state-controlled entities, securing basic energy needs nationwide, and reinforcing citizens' access to this essential fuel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-India Government All Oil Refining Companies Operating In India Shall Maximize And Ensure That Propane And Butane Streams Are Utilised For Production Of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg) And Make It Available To .Iocl, HPCL And BPCL
Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum
UPDATE 2-Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals, US Interior Secretary says
UPDATE 1-Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum
ONGC Petro Additions Faces Production Halt at Dahej Plant