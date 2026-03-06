India's Strategic Shift: Maximizing LPG for State-Run Companies

The Indian government has taken decisive action to streamline the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) within the country. A recent order mandates that all refiners maximize LPG production, making it available exclusively to three public sector companies: Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL.

This directive is part of a broader strategy to ensure that LPG is channeled only towards domestic consumers, enhancing fuel accessibility and reliability. By restricting the use of propane and butane solely for LPG production and not for petrochemical needs, the government aims to prioritize household requirements and stabilize supply chains.

As LPG is a mix of propane and butane, the order underscores the importance of diverting this vital resource to state-controlled entities, securing basic energy needs nationwide, and reinforcing citizens' access to this essential fuel.

