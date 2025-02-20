Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta takes oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Modi and senior NDA leaders attend, marking the new chapter in Delhi's political landscape. The event highlights a pivotal shift from AAP control, with prominent BJP figures in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda were present to greet Gupta.

Senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also graced the occasion. Haryana CM Saini, speaking to ANI, conveyed his congratulations to Gupta and criticized the previous AAP-led administration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expressed their joy over Gupta's appointment, with Shinde describing her as a 'Ladli Behna'. High-profile leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other regional heads, attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

