Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta takes oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Modi and senior NDA leaders attend, marking the new chapter in Delhi's political landscape. The event highlights a pivotal shift from AAP control, with prominent BJP figures in attendance.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda were present to greet Gupta.
Senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also graced the occasion. Haryana CM Saini, speaking to ANI, conveyed his congratulations to Gupta and criticized the previous AAP-led administration.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expressed their joy over Gupta's appointment, with Shinde describing her as a 'Ladli Behna'. High-profile leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other regional heads, attended the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Ecosystem of terror in J-K has been weakened due to Modi government's sustained and coordinated efforts: Amit Shah.
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, govt is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah directs all security agencies to step up fight against terror in Jammu and Kashmir with 'zero-infiltration' goal.
Three pacts with outlawed groups in last 10 years brought peace to Tripura: Amit Shah while virtually addressing function from Delhi.