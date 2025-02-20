Rekha Gupta Takes Office as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister: A New Era Begins

Rekha Gupta has officially taken office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi. Her inaugural activities included taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat at 3:00 PM, visiting Vasudev Ghat in Yamuna Bazaar at 5:00 PM, and conducting her first Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat at 7:00 PM. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Ramlila Maidan, was attended by top BJP leaders and other dignitaries.

The new Chief Minister, advised by her, saw six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sworn in as ministers. President Droupadi Murmu facilitated the appointment through an official announcement, spotlighting Gupta's ascent from grassroots politics to the top governmental position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his congratulations through a post on the social media platform X, commending Gupta's political journey.

Rekha Gupta expressed both gratitude and determination in her new role, vowing to address corruption and ensure accountability. She emphasized the symbolic nature of her appointment for women in politics. Gupta pledged to fulfill the party's promises and foster teamwork with all 48 BJP MLAs to drive the development of Delhi further.

(With inputs from agencies.)