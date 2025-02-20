Rekha Gupta Takes Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister

Delhi's political landscape saw a shift on Thursday as Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the national capital. Gupta has pledged to honor the commitments made to the city's residents, signaling a proactive term ahead with focus on development and governance.

Gupta, who became the second woman Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead Delhi, and the fourth woman to hold the position overall, took her oath of office in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Her appointment follows strategic moves by BJP to emphasize women's empowerment.

A seasoned politician, Gupta has previously held key roles within the party, including posts in BJP Mahila Morcha and as a councillor. On her first day, Gupta planned a visit to Yamuna Ghat for Aarti before chairing a cabinet meeting, outlining her commitment to Delhi's development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)