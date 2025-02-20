Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: From Alumna to Delhi's New Chief Minister

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulates alumna Rekha Gupta on becoming Delhi's Chief Minister, a source of pride and inspiration for students. Gupta, a Daulat Ram College graduate, takes office as the ninth CM in a ceremony attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:15 IST
Rekha Gupta: From Alumna to Delhi's New Chief Minister
Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh (Photo: DU) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh voiced his elation over Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta, an illustrious alumna, previously served as Delhi University President. Singh highlighted the significance of her achievement, deeming it a prestigious moment for the university and an inspiration for its current students.

"This day marks a significant milestone for Delhi University," Singh remarked, following Gupta's ascent as the first Daulat Ram College alumna to become Delhi's Chief Minister. Her journey stands as a beacon of hope for many, inspiring students by proving what is possible with determination. The university extends heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Gupta." Gupta's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan boasted the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a cadre of prominent NDA leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Addressing the media after becoming Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta expressed profound gratitude towards the citizens of Delhi and the BJP for their support and blessings. The historic event also saw Parvesh Verma, who unseated Arvind Kejriwal, alongside other members take oaths as cabinet ministers, under the watchful eyes of key BJP figures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025