Rekha Gupta: From Alumna to Delhi's New Chief Minister

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh voiced his elation over Rekha Gupta's appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta, an illustrious alumna, previously served as Delhi University President. Singh highlighted the significance of her achievement, deeming it a prestigious moment for the university and an inspiration for its current students.

"This day marks a significant milestone for Delhi University," Singh remarked, following Gupta's ascent as the first Daulat Ram College alumna to become Delhi's Chief Minister. Her journey stands as a beacon of hope for many, inspiring students by proving what is possible with determination. The university extends heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Gupta." Gupta's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan boasted the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a cadre of prominent NDA leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Addressing the media after becoming Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta expressed profound gratitude towards the citizens of Delhi and the BJP for their support and blessings. The historic event also saw Parvesh Verma, who unseated Arvind Kejriwal, alongside other members take oaths as cabinet ministers, under the watchful eyes of key BJP figures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)