Uniting Forces for Horticulture Growth: A New Era Begins

The Horti Food Festival 2025 introduces a collaborative platform to boost the horticulture sector in West Bengal. Bringing together farmers, investors, and government officials, the initiative aims to facilitate idea exchange and trade opportunities, showcasing the state's agricultural prowess despite challenges from the Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:50 IST
A strategic platform uniting all key stakeholders promises to catalyze the growth of West Bengal's horticulture sector, highlighted as having vast potential by a senior official on Thursday.

The platform is designed to enhance the exchange of innovative ideas aimed at advancing horticulture, according to Dipanjan Bhattacharyya, MD of West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation Limited, during the Horti Food Festival 2025 inauguration.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay emphasized West Bengal's achievements despite inadequate support from the Centre. The three-day festival features exhibits from major districts and over 80 stalls, with expectations of substantial public interest and B2B engagement focused on trade and investment.

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

