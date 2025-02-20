Uniting Forces for Horticulture Growth: A New Era Begins

A strategic platform uniting all key stakeholders promises to catalyze the growth of West Bengal's horticulture sector, highlighted as having vast potential by a senior official on Thursday.

The platform is designed to enhance the exchange of innovative ideas aimed at advancing horticulture, according to Dipanjan Bhattacharyya, MD of West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation Limited, during the Horti Food Festival 2025 inauguration.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay emphasized West Bengal's achievements despite inadequate support from the Centre. The three-day festival features exhibits from major districts and over 80 stalls, with expectations of substantial public interest and B2B engagement focused on trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)