Iraq Poised to Resume Oil Exports from Kurdistan

Iraq is set to resume exporting 185,000 barrels per day from the Kurdistan region's oilfields through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, as confirmed by an Iraqi official on Sunday.

According to Basim Mohammed, deputy oil minister for upstream operations, Kurdistan's oilfields currently produce 300,000 bpd, with a portion utilized domestically and the remainder allocated for export. The resumption follows the completion of necessary protocols, aiming to resolve a conflict that has stalled crude transport for nearly two years.

Iraq has reached out to Turkey to ascertain the readiness of the export pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, with a response anticipated shortly. Although Iraq announced plans to restart exports this week, an exact date remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)