Left Menu

Masato Kanda Steps Up: Leading ADB Into a New Era

Masato Kanda becomes the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa. Known for his leadership in finance and development, Kanda brings extensive experience to ADB. His appointment signifies the bank's commitment to addressing future challenges and supporting sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Masato Kanda has taken the helm as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa. This move marks a new chapter for the Manila-based multilateral development bank.

Kanda, who possesses almost four decades of expertise in international finance and development policy, is renowned for spearheading strategic initiatives during periods of economic instability. As Japan's former Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, he played a pivotal role in devising innovative financial strategies to stabilize markets.

His appointment underscores ADB's dedication to evolving and addressing the dynamic needs of its developing member countries. As ADB ventures into a new phase of strategic growth, Kanda's leadership is expected to build on the bank's legacy while navigating future challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025