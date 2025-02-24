Masato Kanda Steps Up: Leading ADB Into a New Era
Masato Kanda becomes the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa. Known for his leadership in finance and development, Kanda brings extensive experience to ADB. His appointment signifies the bank's commitment to addressing future challenges and supporting sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific.
In a significant leadership transition, Masato Kanda has taken the helm as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa. This move marks a new chapter for the Manila-based multilateral development bank.
Kanda, who possesses almost four decades of expertise in international finance and development policy, is renowned for spearheading strategic initiatives during periods of economic instability. As Japan's former Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, he played a pivotal role in devising innovative financial strategies to stabilize markets.
His appointment underscores ADB's dedication to evolving and addressing the dynamic needs of its developing member countries. As ADB ventures into a new phase of strategic growth, Kanda's leadership is expected to build on the bank's legacy while navigating future challenges and opportunities.
