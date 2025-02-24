Transformative Decade: India's Agricultural Evolution
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted significant advancements in India's agricultural sector, emphasizing a sixfold increase in budget from 2013 to 2026. The government's initiatives, including the PM Kisan scheme and advanced technologies, aim to boost farmer welfare and modernize agriculture for sustainable growth.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday heralded a decade of transformation in India's agricultural landscape, attributing the strides to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on farmers' welfare.
Speaking at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jammu, Singh spotlighted the surge in the Union agriculture budget, which swelled from Rs 21,933.50 crore in 2013-14 to a projected Rs 1,27,290 crore by 2025-26. Initiatives such as soil health cards, Kisan credit cards, and financial inclusion have been instrumental, he said, along with drone technology and micro-irrigation advancements.
In another move to bolster the sector, Prime Minister Modi, through a virtual address, launched new schemes targeting the development of 100 districts. The PM Kisan scheme saw its 19th instalment released, allocating Rs 22,000 crore to 9.8 crore farmers, maintaining its pivotal role in agricultural support.
